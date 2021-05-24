Fatal Jefferson explosion under investigation

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Multiple agencies are investigating a fatal explosion in a garage at 1320 Clay Street on Saturday evening.
The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are all investigating the death of Michael Hopkins, 55, said ACCO Investigator Keith Stewart.
Stewart said the Jefferson Fire Department was called to the Clay Street location for an explosion at 7:54 p.m. He said firefighters found the victim just outside the door to a garage, but had to knock down the fire before approaching him because the heat of the blaze.
Stewart said the victim was transported to UH Geneva Medical Center where he was declared dead at 9:16 p.m. on Saturday. He said there will not be an autopsy.
“It was obvious that he died from the injuries [incurred] in the explosion,” Stewart said.
Ohio State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Jennifer Jarrell said investigators were planning to do site interviews on Sunday, but the exact cause had not been determined. She said there might be more information available today.
Jarrell and Stewart said ATF was involved in the investigation as well.
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked the road at two locations while firefighters and emergency personnel did their work on Saturday evening.
Ambulances from Ashtabula Township, Northeast Ambulance District were on the scene. The Jefferson Fire Department was the lead department.
Firefighters from a number of departments including Harpersfield and Austinburg responded to the scene. An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene around 10:20 p.m.
