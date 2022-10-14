ASHTABULA — An evening of Halloween fun for little ghouls and ghosts is planned for Saturday evening at Fat Sally’s Warehouse.
A trunk-or-treat will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fat Sally’s, 1569 Laird Drive in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Montrose Auto Group donated money to assist in creating the family-oriented event, which will include a Halloween parade, trunk-or-treating and more, said Cory Nagle, who owns the store, along with his wife, Amy.
“Montrose has been very supportive,” he said. “The event is going to be even bigger than last year.”
The festive Halloween gathering will include activities like trunk-or-treating, creating jack-o-lanterns, donning costumes, marching in a parade and eating treats.
There will be music, a photo booth, a witch’s dance and a pedestrian parade of people of all ages in costumes.
The parade will form at 6 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot, 822 Lake Ave., across from Fat Sally’s.
Nagle said a variety of area businesses are bringing candy to participate in the trunk-or-treat portion of the evening.
“It will be a cool family event,” he said. “And, it’s free.”
For more information, call 440-813-4336.
