My fashion style can be described as “granny garb” — at least according to Delightful Granddaughter.
I ordered her two new pairs of shorts for the summer from QVC.
After all, that’s where I get all of my clothes since the pandemic and I love them. I get lots of compliments on them.
“They’re ugly Grandma,” she said, holding up the first pair made of linen. “They are not 21-year-old’s shorts, they’re 66-year-old’s shorts.”
Hey! I resembled that remark!
Just because I carry a “pocket book,” wear pink lipstick, reading glasses and sneakers [so I won’t fall down], doesn’t necessarily mean I’m an old lady!
Does it?
When she opened the second package of shorts, I immediately saw the disdain on her face.
She exclaimed, “They’re yoga pants! Sorry, Grandma, I don’t like them either.”
I said, “No, they’re not yoga pants! They’re just a little stretchy. I thought they would be perfect for work — dressy shorts.”
“Grandma, stop buying me clothes. Stop!” she said. “Thank you for trying, but I never like the clothes you buy for me.”
Sigh.
I went to the post office Wednesday morning to return them. I told the postal worker all about it. He politely nodded as I rambled on. I don’t believe he really cared.
The problem is Delightful Granddaughter is an artist, majoring in art at college, and wears her own style of clothing.
It’s what I call thrift store chic. She likes worn and torn jeans, vintage t-shirts, sweaters, unique jackets and big loop earrings.
She changes her hair color more times than a lot of people change their underwear!
Well, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but you get my drift.
I’ve also noticed that most of the clothes she buys for herself are black.
Case in point: Before our last cruise, I bought her a lovely, modest, two-piece bathing suit in a beautiful teal and pink floral print.
“It looks like something my mother would wear,” she said. “You know I like black.”
She did wear the bathing suit because it fit her so well and it looked lovely with her complexion, at least I thought so.
I don’t know why she likes black. Who likes black? The only time I wear black is in the winter. Most of my winter pants are black. That’s it.
I also find it disturbing when I see her wearing some of my own past fashion mistakes.
Why are we reviving crop tops, frayed jeans and big bell bottoms? Did we learn nothing from reruns of “The Brady Bunch?”
It didn’t look good the first time around and there is no way reviving it is going to end well. We’d be better off bringing back flapper dresses and the beehive hairdo!
Hubby said it’s better Delightful Granddaughter tell me to stop buying her clothes rather than letting me buy her clothes that she never wears.
For once, he was right.
But I sure miss those days when I could buy her the cutest baby clothes and she never once complained. Of course, she couldn’t talk then either!
Staff writer Shelley Terry may be old but ... oops! She forgot what she was saying. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
