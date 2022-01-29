Winter sports spread through parts of five months and keep interested high school fans on their toes for the duration.
Conneaut fans cheer their boys and girls basketball teams from a stage behind the eastern basket in the school’s gymnasium and the Pymatuning Valley High School Jazz Band also operates from a stage overlooking the court in Andover Township.
The fans often banter back and forth with the opposing fans adding an element of theater to the contest.
Swim fans make their voices heard from the second deck of the SPIRE Institute swimming complex while wrestling fans cheer for a pin.
Pep bands also add to the experience at numerous area high school gyms with the cheerleading squads handling the spirit for their teams.
