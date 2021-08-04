FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
ASHTABULA — Join Ashtabula County District Library and Ashtabula Downtown Development Corporation for Family Fun Outdoor Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Come early, spread out a blanket, bring a picnic or visit one of the food trucks available.
There will be games for the kids starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starting at 8:30 p.m.
For more information call the Ashtabula Branch at 440-997-9341.
