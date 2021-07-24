ASHTABULA — Under sunny skies, the Family Fun Fest provided three hours of fun for the whole family Friday at the Lakeside Elementary Campus.
Ashtabula County Community Action and the Dragon Empowerment Center joined hands to offer a free lunch, games, prizes, crafts, health screenings, nutrition information, face painting, snacks and a meet-and-greet with safety forces. The Ashtabula City Health Department even offered COVID-19 vaccines and Country Neighbor gave out boxes of food to those who qualified.
“About 300 people are expected to attend the event,” said Meghann Stell, program information coordinator at Community Action Agency. “We are providing lots of information to the community.”
Bookmobile and outreach coordinator at the Ashtabula County District Library, Lauren Webster, had books to color for the children.
“We’re making crafts and getting kids signed up for the summer reading program,” said Lauren Webster, Bookmobile and outreach coordinator at the Ashtabula County District Library. “It’s called, ‘Tales and Tails,’ we will have lots of animal stuff going on.”
Heather Hafner from the Ashtabula County WIC program played a fishing game with the children.
At the Catholic Charities booth, Sandra Pratt, 10, Alisha Wolfgang, 21, and Ruth Carcell, 14, battled the bean bag toss to win a prize.
Jennifer Bunnell, community resource coordinator at the Dragon Empowerment Center, handed out free sack lunches to the children, while Ashtabula Area City School Board member, Debra Barrickman, served bags of freshly popped popcorn.
Deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said they were excited to give away a new football and basketball to two lucky children.
“We also have Dairy Queen gift cards to give away,” said Stacy Millberg, public information officer.
Madi Miller, 7, and Delaney Staten, 10, were two of many children who enjoyed a free Kona Shaved Ice cone.
“I’m getting nice and wet,” Madi said.
Evelyn Yeckle, 2, and her sister, Hadley, 3, of Conneaut ate their ice cones from the comfort of their stroller.
“We saw the ad and thought we would come out,” said their mother, Amber Yeckle.
