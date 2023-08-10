JEFFERSON — Under sunny skies and 81 degrees, Family Day at the Ashtabula County Fair packed the midway with children of all ages.
Children 14 years and under were admitted free to the grounds all day. And, an all=day ride pass cost $7.
The fun began at 10 a.m. with registration for a bicycle drawing and the Find Pennies in Sawdust competition by the FFA building.
As crowds of grandparents, parents, teens and children flocked to the fairgrounds, they found several new rides, including a giant slide, swings, the SeaRay, several kiddy rides, a Star Wars exhibit, games and lots of food vendors.
Four-year-old Abel Wetherell of Jefferson said he couldn’t wait to ride the rides.
Harper Carlson, 5, enjoyed a bowl of chocolate ice cream from the Holstein Club after watching the poultry show in the MAC Arena with her grandparents.
Jaidyn Smith, 5, of Andover, said she was spending the day with her grandmother. She likes the animals the best, she said, as she posed at one of the Junior Fair Board’s cut-outs for a picture.
A good crowd gathered in the grandstand for an afternoon of harness racing and pari-mutuel wagering.
Harness racing continues at 5 p.m. today in front of the grandstand.
In Burback’s lemonade stand, workers Belle Dirzow, 19, and Ava Hilliard, 13, combined a squeeze of lemon, water, sugar and ice to quench the thirst of fair-goers.
The girls said they enjoyed working at the fair.
“I like to people watch,” Ava said.
Wyatt Johnson, 9, of Ashtabula, tried his luck by throwing ping-pong balls into fish bowls at the Gold Fish game.
“It’s harder than it looks,” he said.
If a child doesn’t win a prize, several vendors along the midway sell everything from stuffed animals, flags, T-shirts, jewelry toys and more.
The Junior Fair Board hosted several games throughout the afternoon, including a Tic Tac Toe Relay, Bucket Ball Toss and Egg and Spoon Race under the pavilion on the back midway.
Several 4-H’ers celebrated Tuesday night’s winnings from the Junior Fair Youth Parade.
The Clever Clovers garnered first place with their Shrek float, Chris Clovers 4-H Club came in second, and Barnyard Buddies, third, according to Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski, who served as one of the judges.
The Pymatuning Valley Laker Gold Pride Marching Band won the Best Performing Group award, Kozlowski said.
Something new — the Derbydog Rough Truck and Half Car Race — entertained race fans Wednesday night.
So far, Mother Nature has smiled on the fair, but today the National Weather Service forecast includes showers early and then scattered thunderstorms later in the day, with a high of 77 degrees.
The Fair Board recommends packing an umbrella and enjoy a day at the 177th Ashtabula County Fair.
THURSDAY AT THE FAIR
Veterans Appreciation Day
Veterans get in free all day with ID.
• 9 a.m. — Junior fair horse project judging
• 10 a.m. — Draft horse farm team hitch & log pull
• 1 p.m. — Junior Fair beef breeding show
• 4 p.m. — Junior Fair rabbit and cavy show
• 5 p.m. — Harness racing
• 6 p.m. — Junior Fair steer show
• 7:30 p.m. — Special salute to veterans at the grandstand
