ASHTABULA — Umbrellas were an essential element of the costume for families that ventured to downtown Ashtabula for the Signature Health Trunk or Treat event on Friday night.
“What else is there to do on a Friday evening. We come every year,” said Rebecca Forbes. She brought her daughters to the event, and tried to keep them dry with an umbrella.
Forbes said she likes the fact that the event is centralized in one place and it supports the community.
This is the sixth year Signature Health has sponsored the event in the parking lot of the organization’s Main Avenue headquarters.
Paul Brickman, director of marketing for Signature Health, said the organization decided not to change the event because all the publicity was sent out. “Once we had it all set up, we had no turning back,” he said.
He said 24 cars were spread throughout the parking lot and the children could go from car to car to get candy. There was a significant amount of candy on hand for the event, and a number of people were needed to unwrap [the candy].
“It took about 10 people, two and a half hours to unwrap (all the candy),” said Pat Harrison, who is retired from Signature Health but still participates in the event.
“It is our way of paying back to the community,” Brickman said. He said the event is safe because only employees are handing out candy.
“It is almost a big family event,” Brickman said.
The City of Ashtabula is involved in the event as well.
“The city is more than cooperative. They block the streets and they bring down their vehicles,” Brickman said.
Police officers and firemen spoke with children as they looked at the city’s SWAT vehicle and fire trucks.
