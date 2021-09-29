BY SHELLEY TERRY
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Fall is the perfect time to visit Big Oak Nature Park, where visitors will find a variety of colorful leaves, but a beast of an oak tree, as well.
The park’s giant swamp white oak is the Ohio State Champion, measuring 236 inches in circumference, a height of 96 feet, and a 93-foot crown spread for a total of 355 points, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.
“It’s an amazingly old monster,” said Marc DeWerth of Big Trees Ohio, who along with Alistair Reynolds of the Division of Forestry, measured the mighty oak.
The former champ was a white oak in Bay Village, but it fell this past spring, opening the door for Saybrook’s white oak to take the honors.
“If going to the park to see the champion tree, it’s a 10- to 15-minute walk into the forest,” said Michelle Hallman, fiscal officer.
The park’s trails lead to the swamp white oak tree that is estimated to be between 100 to 150 years old, based on a biological survey done several years ago.
The best time to visit the park to see nature’s fall splendor, should plan for the second full week in October. People interested in finding eye-catching leaves throughout the region should check out fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov, Ohio’s official guide to the changing colors.
The 30-plus acre Big Oak park was originally a small farm and contains wetlands, small streams and forest with a tall tree canopy.
More than 10 years ago, the Ashtabula Foundation gifted the property to Saybrook Township Park.
Swamp White Oak (Quercus bicolor) is a frequent inhabitant of wet woods, swamps, wetlands and near bodies of water, although it is very drought tolerant and can be planted in soils that are dry in summer, according to ODNR.
Of all the members of the white oak group, the undersides of its leaves are the most white, according to ODNR.
Big Oak Nature Park is open dawn to dusk, weather permitting. No hunting is allowed.
Park officials warn the trail is uneven so hikers should use caution and wear appropriate footwear. This park is being kept in its natural state to protect the vegetation and animals and park officials ask walkers stay on the trails.
Big Oak Nature Park, 5210 Route 45, is on the east side of Route 45 just north of North Bend Road.
