Fall in Ohio means winter weather isn't far away G.O. CDC giving away boots and winter apparel Oct. 23

BY SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — The G.O. Community Development Corporation is giving area residents the boot this fall, in preparation for winter weather.
A non-profit organization since 1999, G.O. CDC will distribute winter boots to the needy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 3703 Station Ave. (the former Thurgood Marshall Elementary School).
“Winter weather is coming soon,” said G.O. CDC Director Frances Norman. “We want to help anyone in need to stay warm. We will order you boots if your size is not in stock.”
Potential recipients can preregister at http://forms.go-cdc.org.
Coats, hats, gloves and winter apparel also will be available, while supplies last. Adults must bring identification and must be present to receive items.
Free COVID vaccines also will be available.
G.O. CDC also plans to provide a free, take-out-style from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Volunteers will deliver 250 meals to folks in need of a holiday meal.
“We will have our annual free Thanksgiving dinner,” Norman said.
G.O. CDC is the result of the research, planning and coordination of John and the late Mae Salters and the Salters family. The Salters’ vision is to provide a family center committed to providing food, clothing and help for the community.
For more information, call Norman at 440-344-8278.
