Fall full of events

BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
There are a number of attractions in Ashtabula County in the fall, from viewing the changing colors of leaves to organized events like the Covered Bridge Festival.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the Covered Bridge Festival has been an immensely popular fall event. “That event has proven popular regardless of COVID restrictions because you can experience that in the bubble of your car, since it’s a self-driving tour,” she said.
The Covered Bridge Festival includes a number of events at the county’s covered bridges, Siegel said.
The Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival takes place on the second weekend in October, according to the festival’s website. This year is the 37th annual Covered Bridge Festival.
The festival includes crafts, a quilt show and entertainment, according to the festival’s website.
Siegel said vineyards in the area are pressing grapes about this time of year. “If you haven’t been out to where any vineyard is and breathed deep to smell that sweet smell of grapes in the air, then you’re missing out, go now,” Siegel said.
The Grand River Valley winegrowers host an event where they pair wines with popular Thanksgiving dishes.
Driving around to view fall colors is also a popular pass-time, Siegel said. “We’re fortunate here because the fall color lasts longer, since the lake keeps the leaves on the trees a little bit longer, here along the lakefront,” she said.
There are fewer festivals in Ashtabula County in the fall, and more things that can be done at people’s own pace, Siegel said. “It’s less organized and it’s more relaxed,” Siegel said.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled with the number of people visiting the area, and thrilled with how many people are coming to the area outside of what was previously the traditional tourist season, Siegel said. “This is no longer a community that sees people coming from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” she said. “It’s really stretched much later into ... November, and earlier now, we’re starting to see it trending earlier, like April, May, the season starts to pick up.”
