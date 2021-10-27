Where are the colorful leaves?
You’re not imagining it — the fall foliage is disappointing so far this year.
Blame warmer temperatures, according David Parrott, a fall colors forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
“We are a little behind due to the weather,” he said. “The weather has not been ideal for fall color development.”
In September, ODNR foresters predicted the peak time to catch autumn colors was the week of Oct. 18, but that forecast was off by two or three weeks.
ODNR audiovisual producer, Josiah Wade, said he believes we’ve turned the corner.
“Now that we’re starting to see cooler temperatures in Ohio, we will see that pop of color,” he said.
Shorter days and longer nights also triggers color change, according to ODNR.
The fall foliage season is always difficult to predict, according to ODNR, but last year’s forecast called for good colors and that turned out to be accurate.
ODNR color trackers are monitoring fall color throughout the state, with color watchers at two dozen state parks, preserves and forests updating an interactive map every week.
County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said area residents are fortunate to experience all four seasons.
Some of the best places to see fall colors in northeast Ohio include:
• A tour of Ashtabula County’s covered bridges or local wineries;
• Rocky River Reservation in North Olmsted;
• The Holden Arboretum in Kirtland;
• South Chagrin Reservation in Bentleyville, and
• Wade Park in Cleveland’s University Circle.
