"Fall Back" driving tips as daylight saving time ends  It's time to turn your clocks back one hour

With the end of daylight saving time this weekend, motorists should be aware of new challenges.
AAA East Central Ohio recommends motorists prepare for potential problems associated with changes in sleep patterns, brighter morning commutes, darker evening commutes and deer darting into the roadway.
“While the extra hour of sleep may feel nice on Sunday morning, the time change can lead to greater risks behind the wheel,” said Lori Cook, safety advisor, AAA East Central. “The time change can affect concentration, attention and decision making, so motorists should take extra precautions in the weeks ahead.”
When combined with an earlier dusk, disturbed sleep patterns can become a formula for fatigue-related crashes. Researchers at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University have found that the effects of the time change on motorists have been shown to last up to two weeks.
The National Sleep Foundation reports sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 debilitating injuries on American roadways each year.
As if fighting time-change fatigue wasn’t enough, drivers must keep an eye out for deer. Statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were 100,672 deer-related crashes since 2016 on Ohio’s roadways, making November and December the peak time for deer-vehicle crashes.
While 95 percent of deer-related crashes only resulted in property damage, 27 crashes resulted in fatal injuries to motorists, with 28 people killed. Additionally, nearly half of these crashes occurred in November and December.
“As we enter the peak season for car-deer collisions in Ohio, I encourage drivers to use extra caution and slow down, especially at dawn or dusk when deer are more active,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a prepared statement. “A crash with a deer can be just as destructive as a crash with another vehicle, so it’s important that drivers remember to stay alert and watch out for animals crossing the road.”
