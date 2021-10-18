JEFFERSON — As children return to school the intensity of the summer 4-H season relaxes a bit, said Ashtabula County Extension Educator Jenna Hoyt.
Area 4-H groups generally reduce meetings this time of year and the extension office is re-grouping for the new year after another season of COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Hoyt said.
Camp Whitewood will host Spooktacular Whitewood from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the camp in Windsor Township, Hoyt said. She said the cabins will be open and there will be food, games, a costume contest, arts and crafts and a lantern hike.
The event is free to the public.
The extension office is also working on an end-of-the-year event later in October that will include awards for the participants.
Hoyt said the 4-H year went well, but it was also a rebuilding experience with the COVID-19 shadow covering people’s plans. She said many people didn’t want to sign up for clubs early in the year not knowing what the COVID-19 protocols would entail.
“I am hopeful the numbers will rebound,” she said.
She said in the fall and early winter, many clubs will just meet once a month, or less, and have an awards presentation and maybe a holiday party.
Hoyt said it has been challenging to get into the schools for face-to-face programs due to the virus. She said some libraries and schools are now opening up.
Hoyt said she is also concerned about the quality of programming beyond just the numbers. She said if the programs help create positive citizens in the community they are successful.
The 4-H season will gear up again after the new year.
“After school gets back in January, they [the clubs] tend to hit the ground running,” Hoyt said.
When they do, the students will have a chance to learn about 4-H through a March “carnival” that seeks to educate potential club members regarding the different opportunities available, Hoyt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.