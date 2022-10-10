JEFFERSON — For folks who like fairies, fairy gardens, fairy houses and fairy costumes, there’s ‘fairy’ good news.
The Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival, held for the past three years at Giddings Park, returns Sept. 16, 2023 under a new name, The Fairy Festival, and new coordinator, Kristie Prescott of Jefferson.
The changes came about after festival coordinator Julie Thomas Cole retired after this year’s show in June. A fairy gardener from Jefferson, Cole brought fairy gardening to Ashtabula County, publicizing and organizing the annual festival for the past several years.
“Fairy gardening is a wonderful hobby because everything is done in miniature,” she said. “There is no back-breaking garden work because you can do it on a tabletop. It is so fun to share it with children; it is magical. Fairies don’t indulge in politics, religion, or any social issues, they are just fairies who go about their hidden, magical life.”
Anyone who would like to help Prescott or be on a festival committee can email her at prescottkristie@gmail.com.
“Once we know who would like to be on this committee, we will set a date to meet and assign jobs,” she said. “This festival gets worked on all year at a much slower pace until the day before the festival when we will set up.”
The biggest crowd ever attended the June show, which featured lots of new entertainment, a costume parade and a Ladybug show. More than 30 vendors sold fairy-themed merchandise, including signs, costumes, crafts and fairy gardens in a variety of containers. There was free face painting, contests and a fairy godmother and a fairy princess.
In the past, it’s been a Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce event, sponsored by Andover Bank.
There’s free parking and free admission.
For more information, go to www.ohiofairygardening.com.
