JEFFERSON — Get ready to be transported into a whimsical world of enchantment at the Fairy Garden Festival, at noon Saturday at Giddings Park.
This one-of-a-kind, free event is set to ignite imaginations of children and adults as it celebrates the beauty of nature, creativity and the magical world of fairies.
Fairy attire, such as wings, tiaras and glittery costumes are encouraged, adding an element of fun.
“The festival invites attendees to explore and discover an array of miniature wonderlands, each meticulously crafted with imagination,” said Kristie Prescott, organizer. “From tiny homes and castles to delightful gardens, these intricate displays showcase the artistry and creativity of participants from around the region.”
Highlights include fairy garden and fairy costume contests for both humans and pets, a live unicorn, fairy dancers and flame throwers, make-and-take fairy classes, face painting, a bounce slide, watercolors, fairy craft demonstrations, food and craft vendors, offering everything from fairy-inspired jewelry to handcrafted garden decorations.
Ladybug Ranch will be on site with a mini petting zoon and a puppet show.
For those craving musical entertainment, the Falcon Grass Bluegrass band will open the festival at 12:30 p.m., followed by the 2023 International Blue Challenge finalists, Duece ‘n a Quarter at 1:30 p.m.
Amanda Fish, a blues artist from St. Louis, will provide music around 3:30, followed by karaoke with Damian Knapp of Columbus from 5 to 7 p.m.
Array of Light fire dancers will lead a costume parade at 7 p.m., as Damian Knapp kicks off a blues set.
“We are delighted to bring such a unique event to our community,” Prescott said. “This free, family-friendly festival encourages attendees of all ages to immerse themselves in the festivities.”
