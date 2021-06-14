JEFFERSON — Fairy gardens, fairy houses, fairy costumes and more — the Ohio Fairy Gardening Festival returns Saturday to Giddings Park.
Last summer, like so many other festivals, the Fairy Gardening Festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, disappointing organizers after a tremendous 2019 festival, said Julie Thomas Cole, organizer.
“The 2019 festival was an amazing success,” she said. “I couldn’t believe the turnout.”
The event will feature more than 30 vendors selling fairy-themed merchandise, including signs, costumes, crafts and fairy gardens in a variety of containers. There will be free face painting, contests and a fairy godmother and princess.
Attendees will be able to pet and take photographs with a miniature unicorn — a pony in costume — and learn how to create their very own fairy garden. Food trucks will be on site, as well.
More than 1,000 people attended the 2019 festival.
The festival will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 at Giddings Park, 104 E. Jefferson St., Jefferson. It’s a Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce event, sponsored by Andover Bank.
There will be free parking and free admission.
The new Ohio Fairy Gardening Princess, Khylie Stroke, and the new Fairy Godmother, Jill Berry, both of New Lyme, will be crowned and the 2019 winner for the Fairy Godmother, Kat Loveland, of Ashtabula, will be there to crown a new godmother and a princess. The Fairy Godmother contest is sponsored by the American Rubber Mulch Company. The winner will receive a prize of $50.
For more information, go to www.ohiofairygardening.com.
