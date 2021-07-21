JEFFERSON — After a year of uncertainty, one of the county’s biggest events, the Ashtabula County Fair, is coming back this year with several improvements to the grounds.
The 175th fair will take place Aug. 10-15, and the fairgrounds were abuzz Tuesday with workers sprucing up the grounds. Some were pouring cement at the parimutuel betting booth, and others putting up new siding on the north side of the grandstand/secretary’s office.
“It’s noisy, but we are open,” said Kathy Maple, who mans the secretary’s office every year from mid-July to the day after the fair closes. “They’re hammering right outside my office.”
Membership or exhibitor tickets are for sale under the grandstand, as well as tickets to see the grandstand shows, and entry fees can be paid, she said.
“As we get closer to fair time, we get busier,” she said. “Right now, people are mostly coming in to get their camping and parking permits.”
Fair board members said they have a strong entertainment line-up this year. Slated for the grandstand entertainment is a youth parade, rodeo, drag racing, harness racing, two Demolition Derbys and tractor and truck pulls. The back midway will feature contests, magic shows, a comedy show and Jungle Terry during the day, and local bands every evening.
The Fair Board also is in the midst of hiring people to work the ticket booths and gates, as well as to direct traffic at the large parking lot off North Poplar Street. Anyone interested in working should stop by the secretary’s office and fill out an application. The board hires about 100 people every year.
Fair officials made the announcement in May that the usual fair will be back this year after last year’s was reduced to only allowing 4-H’ers the opportunity to show their projects because of the pandemic.
This year, fairgoers also will notice a new pole barn on the west side of the grounds. Workers demolished the ground’s oldest race horse barn and construction crews from Giddings Brothers of Dorset are on site, as weather permits, working to have it ready by fair time, said Brian Edelman, president of the Fair Board.
Carnival rides, pony rides, animal shows, agricultural displays, 4-H projects, contests, fair food and the market livestock sale are expected to draw crowds. Last year, the pandemic squelched all of last year’s fair except for allowing 4-H’ers to show their projects.
Anyone wishing to exhibit flowers, baked goods, artwork, photography, garden vegetables, crafts, needlework, honey or wine must purchase an exhibitor pass or membership ticket to enter the items for the fair. All tickets and entry fees must be paid by 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the secretary’s office under the grandstand.
For more information go to www.ashtabulafair.com or the fair’s Facebook page for secretary’s office hours.
