Fairfield by Marriott Hotel opens in Austinburg

AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP – The Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Ashtabula is the newest hotel to open at Interstate 90 and Route 45.
The 81-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by Bucyrus Lodging Inc., at 2782 Sidley Court.
“Ashtabula County is in the heart of Ohio’s Wine Country and renowned for its collection of covered bridges and scenic rivers,” said Julie Mock, general manager. “We are excited to contribute to the growth of this beloved county with its first Marriott hotel.”
Mock, who has more than 15 years of hospitality management experience across Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), leads the new hotel’s management team. Throughout her career, Mock has overseen multiple renovations and brand new hotel openings in Ohio and Indiana.
The Fairfield Inn and Suites Ashtabula offers guests convenient access to the Western Reserve Greenway Trail, Interstate 90, Geneva-on-the-lake and the shops and restaurants along Bridge Street in the Historic Ashtabula Harbor.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate-tier category,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. “The Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites Ashtabula is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield by Marriott hotels in Ashtabula County.”
The new décor package is meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm and include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall showcasing the brand’s roots.
“We are excited to introduce the new Fairfield Inn and Suites to the Austinburg community,” said H.B. Patel, owner of Bucyrus Lodging Inc. “Our hotel is the latest prototype design by Marriott. Its simplicity will be a trend setter for sure. We could not have done it without the tremendous community support to bring a Marriott into the area.”
The new guest rooms were designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road. The artwork in the room takes center stage with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The material is sheer and allows light to pass through the photography, warming up the room and creating a comfortable environment. The guest rooms also feature an ergonomic workstation, a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.
“I am extremely honored for the opportunity to be a part of such a highly recognized and reputable hospitality management team,” Mock said. “Our hotel team looks forward to being a preferred hotel for the businesses and leisure travelers in the Ashtabula County and its surrounding communities.”
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, a meeting room and guest laundry services.
A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring breakfast sandwiches, cereals, and other healthy items, such as whole fruit and yogurts, also are available.
