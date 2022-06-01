JEFFERSON — Now in its 176th year, the Ashtabula County Fair will be packed with shows and activities sure to please both young and old during its six-day run, which begins Aug. 9.
While the fair is known as a place for the agricultural community to display its goods and talents, there are many more things to enjoy, such as fair food, two Demolition Derbys, a youth parade, rodeo, tractor pulls, contests for children and horse shows.
Area residents keep the fairgrounds abuzz with activity — showing their cattle, dropping off photographs, artwork, flowers and vegetables — all while hoping to win a blue ribbon.
Volunteers at the Holstein Club’s booth serve their always-popular milkshakes, ice-cream cones and cheese sandwiches.
In the animal barns, 4-H’ers and Future Farmers of America stay busy caring for their animal projects, which include sheep, steers, dairy cows, goats, pigs, ducks, chickens, turkeys, rabbits and horses.
Jenna Hoyt, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ashtabula County, said fair-goers will get to see more animals at the fair this year.
Across Poplar Street on the west side of the fairgrounds, Fair Board member, Jake Rice, said he was busy helping the equestrians get their horses signed up for competition.
Fair Board member, Sue Stockwell, serves as speed superintendent, keeping the harness races safe for all. The races always draw a crowd to the grandstand and the pari-mutuel betting building.
Lisko Amusements set up about a dozen rides, including the Zipper, UFO, dragon roller coaster, Truck Stop, bounce houses, a mini-merry-go-round and carnival games.
“The Lisko family takes pride in having a variety of safe, yet fun rides and attractions for all ages,” according to the family’s website. Lisko is based in Lowellville, Ohio.
Free shows delight crowds and almost always include a clown, a dog show, local bands, and Jungle Terry and his menagerie of animals.
In addition, the fair board hires more than 80 people to work the gates, parking and directing traffic.
Fair-goers ages 62 years and older, get in for $1 two out of six fair days, as do veterans. Regular admission is $8, and children ages 4 years and younger get in free every day. Rides by Lisko Amusements are open 1-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.
The fair will kick off at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 with a flag raising ceremony at the grandstand, and Junior Fair fancy poultry and dairy steer shows in the Kaszar Show Barn.
At 11 a.m., bicycle decorating and races will take place in front of the grandstand.
Other fair highlights for the week include a frog jump, llama and alpaca shows, a draft horse driving competition, a horse show, a 4-H style review, market animal auction, rooster crowing contest, face painting, and lots and lots of exhibits.
The fairgrounds can be found at 127 N. Elm St., Jefferson, Ohio. For more information, visit ashtabulafair.com.
The Lake County Fair is slated for July 26-31 at 1301 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio. For more information, visit Lakecountyfair.org.
The Great Geauga County Fair will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 5 at the fairgrounds in Burton, Ohio. This year, the fair is celebrating its bicentennial.
The Trumbull County Fair in Cortland, Ohio is set for July 12-17, and advertises an array of grandstand entertainment, shows, exhibits and rides.
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
