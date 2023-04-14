JEFFERSON — County fairs are getting a boost to their bottom line thanks to House Bill 45.
The Ashtabula County Fair board of directors announced Wednesday that they will be receiving $47,872 in unrestricted funds within the next two weeks.
HB 45 funding, totaling $4.5 million, will be distributed through the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
The fairgrounds and several of its buildings are in need of repairs or upgrades, which the board discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Needed improvements include:
• Several electrical updates and additional lighting.
• $20,000 in improvements inside and outside of new show barn.
• Drainage work on the equestrian side of grounds.
• Gravel for parking lot behind Expo Building.
• New roof on dairy barn.
• Restroom improvements.
The fair’s board of directors oversees the 68-acre fairgrounds in Jefferson, which hosts the annual six-day Ashtabula County Fair, as well as sporting events, horse shows, wedding receptions, trade shows, festivals and other activities.
The Ashtabula County Fair is slated for Aug. 8-13.
HB 45 included funding to improve and enhance the Ohio State Fair, as well.
Gov. Mike DeWine and the Expo 2050 Task Force’s plans include new buildings and significant improvements to existing facilities at the state fairgrounds.
The 2023 Ohio State Fair will be held July 26 through Aug. 6 at the Ohio Expo Center and state fairgrounds in Columbus.
Ashtabula County 4-H members will attend the state fair again this year, said Jenna Hoyt, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for Ashtabula County through The Ohio State University Extension.
Hoyt said it’s a banner year for 4-H, with Ashtabula County boasting 502 children actively participating in 4-H Clubs, and 110 children, ages 5-8, in the Cloverbud program.
