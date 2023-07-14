JEFFERSON — While it’s quiet today at the fairgrounds, organizers are busy prepping for what’s sure to bring some summer fun to Ashtabula County.
The county fair makes its annual return in a little more than three weeks and the Fair Board hopes more than 15,000 people will attend over the six-day event.
The Fair Board met Wednesday night at the fairgrounds to nail down final preparations for the event.
Treasurer Denise Kelly reported all of the award ribbons for the junior fair have been ordered. She also said the state audit should be done by the end of the month.
Kelly also shared Sheriff William Niemi’s quote of $11,340 for security during the fair.
“[This figure reflects how] we are doubling, almost tripling, the number of deputies from last year,” she said. “The Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Police Department will work together to provide this for us.”
There will be two deputies on the grounds during the day; four at night and six on demolition derby days. The board voted to provide radios to all law enforcement during the fair so they can communicate with one another.
Secretary Harlee Hamilton proposed moving the North Poplar Street entrance gate from the middle of the street to under a tent at the west gate.
“Everyone will have to drive in, park and pay at the gate,” she said. “This is for safety and eliminates having traffic backed up into town on busy nights.”
She also suggested manning the gates beginning at 7 a.m., instead of 8 a.m. so no one slips in early to avoid paying the $10 daily admission.
A deputy will be asked to direct traffic on Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon when horsemen arrive with their horse trailers for harness racing.
The board agreed to try out Hamilton’s proposal, and reminds the community that the board will be hiring people to direct traffic, work at the gates and for general labor.
Hamilton also reported that contracts have been received from emergency medical services, Jefferson Fire Department and portable toilets and hand sanitizer stations company.
The board discussed the possibility of hiring someone to play music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8-12 throughout the fairgrounds. Board member Deb Platt agreed to look into it.
Concession manager Jason Brinker said he has 129 concession contracts signed this year.
President Brian Edelman reported a salute to veterans flyover is slated for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 after harness racing.
Veterans get into the fairgrounds free on Aug. 10 with proper identification.
One of the biggest draws to the fair is the market livestock sale, slated for Aug. 12 in the show arena.
Vice President Tom Mazzaro reported that past buyers will be receiving a flier in the mail, reminding them of the sale. Mazzaro also reported he ordered sawdust for the barns.
Edelman reminded board members that there must be a 20-foot width between campers parked on the grounds during the fair.
“This is for fire safety,” he said, noting next year he would like to add to the rule book that every camper be required to have a working smoke detector.
A representative from Bortnik Tractor Sales attended the meeting and agreed to donate a shuttle tractor and a skid steer hitch for use during the fair. Bortnik also will sponsor the kiddie tractor pull on Aug. 13.
To work at the fair, interested parties should go to the fair office under the grandstand, which opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, but is closed on Sundays, Mondays until Aug. 6.
Potential workers can also call 440-576-7626 or email h.hamilton@ashtabulacountyfair.com.
Look for the Star Beacon’s special Ashtabula County Fair tab on Aug. 5.
