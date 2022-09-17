JEFFERSON — The annual election for Ashtabula County Agricultural Society Board of Directors (Ashtabula County Fair Board) will be held today after its regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. today at the fairgrounds.
The election of directors will follow the meeting from noon to 4 p.m. at the concession building.
Six directors receiving the highest number of votes and meeting eligibility rules regarding residence will be elected at large for a term of three years. Board members are responsible for keeping up the fairgrounds, and everything to do with the fair — from entertainment to market animals, to advertising and parking, to name just a few.
Candidates are:Roger Butler of Denmark Township, Brian Edelman of New Lyme, Brad Fetters of Denmark, Jimmy Hill of Jefferson, Darron Jones of Plymouth, Jake Rice of Jefferson, John E. Semai of Richmond and Randy Woodard of Pierpont.
The Board of Directors of the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society consists of 18 members who are elected at large for a term of three years. Terms of one-third of the directors expires annually.
Per Article V Section 2 of the Constitution: Not more than two directors can be from any one township at any one time, except the township in which the fair is held (Jefferson), that being not more than three.
