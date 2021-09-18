JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Agricultural Society (Ashtabula County Fair Board) will hold its next regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. today at the fairgrounds.
The annual election of directors will follow the meeting from noon to 4 p.m.
Six directors receiving the highest number of votes and meeting eligibility rules regarding residence will be elected at-large for a term of three years.
The candidates are Deborah Armington-Ranowiecki, Jason Brinker, Holly Carr, Tony Felicijan, Evan Flack, Bart Kanicki, Tom Mazzaro, Deborah Platt and Samuel Semai.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.