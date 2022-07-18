JEFFERSON — Big improvements are coming to the Ashtabula County fairgrounds, thanks to $650,000 in grants.
The money is from Ashtabula County’s share of $18.8 million in federal American Rescue Plans Funds.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski announced the news Wednesday night at the Fair Board’s regular monthly meeting.
“These funds were allocated with the primary purpose of helping communities recover from the pandemic,” Kozlowski said. “The $650,000 will address several improvements to the grounds, including significant electrical upgrades, shower house renovations and other improvements necessary to retain the grounds year-round operations.”
The Board of Commissioners owns the fairgrounds and the daily operations of the grounds are managed by the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society, also known as the Fair Board, a non-profit organization.
“I’m a big supporter of agriculture and the county fair,” Kozlowski said. “These funds will make several critical improvements that are long overdue.”
Workers are busy adding on to the maintenance garage, with hopes of having it finished by this year’s fair, slated for Aug. 9-14.
Two demolition derbies, two country music concerts, carnival rides, pony rides, animal shows, agricultural displays, contests for kids, lots of fair food and the market livestock sale are expected to draw big crowds this year.
In the past few years, fairgoers have seen several improvements to the grounds, including a refurbished grandstand, a new pole barn, fresh paint to the Floral [octagon] building and additional landscaping.
Kozlowski said the Fair Board works hard to maintain the grounds and bring family fun to the county fair.
For more information, go to www.ashtabulafair.com or the fair’s Facebook page.
