Ezell hosts pageant in honor of daughter

ASHTABULA — Twenty five young ladies competed on Sunday during the Miss Jamaica Jones Pageant at Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius Park.
Jori Ezell held the competition in honor of her daughter Jamaica Jones who died three years ago. Jamaica competed in many pageants and her mother said she wanted to keep her memory alive and provide something positive for girls to do.
Ezell said she had started a pageant business at Ashtabula Town Square until COVID-19 shut things down last year and she was unable to have the pageant either.
She said 60 to 70 people came to watch the event to see the young ladies be judged in fashion by sytlist Tina Banzer; hair arrangement by beautician Carla Reynolds, personality by Kelly Dunbar, owner of a day car center and all around that was judged by Amanda Cunningham, Jamaica’s grandmother, to reflect Jones’ memory, Ezell said.
Winners were selected in five different categories including Jaidyn Smith in the 0-3 age group, Anna Severino in the 4-8 group, McKenzie Grattino in the 9-12 age classification, Damonique Derricoatte 13-18 and Jill Berry in the 19 and over group, Ezell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.