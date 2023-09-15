Hello Ashtabula County! Changes are happening across the county! Our apple orchards are open with fresh apples and cider. The soybeans are just starting to show signs
of transitioning from green to golden. And the grapes are giving off sweet scents, indicating they are ready to be picked! All these signs point to autumn and harvest, quickly approaching. After a summer of cooler than average temperatures and smoke in the
sky, we’ll have to see what next season has in store. The presents of El Niño could mean that our weather pattern will look different in the near future than it has in the previous few years.
Today, I wanted to share with you three important beef related events that should be on your calendar if you raise beef and one if you enjoy eating it!
- The Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association and the Ohio State University Extension invite you to join us for the 2023 Beef Twilight Tour on October 12th, in Geneva at NaKyrsie Meats. NaKyrsie Meats is a USDA-inspected butcher shop in Geneva, Ohio. They sell grass-fed and free-range meats from local farmers, artisan-style charcuterie, and salumi. The tour will showcase their facility, the history of their operation, and what is in store for the future. All beef producers and industry individuals are invited to attend. Do not miss this opportunity to visit this outstanding local butcher shop. We hope to see you there!
- A Free Beef Hamburger and Hotdog Meal will be served at the conclusion of the program, compliments of Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association. Thank you to the NaKyrsie for hosting this event! Please RSVP by calling 440-576-9008 or online at www.go.osu.edu/23btt.
The next event, I am excited to share, is the 34th Annual Ashtabula County Beef Banquet. The banquet will be held on November 4th at 7:00 PM at the Expo Building. Tickets are $30 a plate and doors open at 6:30 PM with dinner at 7:00 PM.
The proceeds from the Beef Banquet will fund the ACCA Student Scholarship, as well as multiple educational events throughout the year. This year’s banquet will include live entertainment, ticket drawing prizes, and a great Prime Rib Dinner!
Come celebrate the beef industry and support the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association and all of their efforts! You don’t want to miss the prime rib dinner, AKA the best meal of the year!
Tickets are now available for the Banquet! For tickets contact me or one of the other 5 ACCA Directors!
Kate Cole at 440-850-1600, Bryan Elliot at 330-240-5533, Evan Flack at 440-221-1668, Zach Ward at 440-275-1494, Garret Love at 419-566-6570, or Andrew Holden at 440-576-9008. Interested in sponsoring the dinner or donating a raffle item? Contact one of the directors and ask them how!
The Bloomfield Livestock Auction will be hosting another BQA training on Wednesday, October 25th, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. This training is free to the public and will allow you to earn BQA Certification or renew you expiring certification! To RSVP, or if you have any questions, please contact my office at 440-576-9008 or at Holden.155@osu.edu.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu
