GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Like many others in the county, residents of Austin Manor faced difficulties with snow earlier this week.
Dave Nofzinger, a resident of Austin Manor, said the roads in the area were plowed on Tuesday evening, but not before a plow truck caught on fire.
Geneva Fire Chief Dave Shook said the GFD received a call for a fire at 4:03 p.m. on Tuesday, and arrived on scene six minutes later. An engine fire destroyed the entire front end of the vehicle, Shook said.
Despite the heavy snow, the engine was able to reach the fire, Shook said. The department was on-scene for 20 minutes, he said.
Nofzinger said an ambulance also got stuck in the heavy snows.
Northwest Ambulance District Administrator Vince Gildone said the ambulance got stuck after responding to check on a person’s welfare, and no one was being transported.
“It was stuck in such a place that the wrecker could not get in there to get us out,” Gildone said. “We had to have someone from Geneva Fire Department come with his personal plow and clear the driveway in front of the ambulance so that the wrecker could back down in there and pull us out.”
If NAD ambulances get stuck, they call for another ambulance, Gildone said.
“That’s usually what we do if we get stuck, we leave the vehicle behind and just bring in another vehicle.”
Gildone said the ambulance at Austin Manor was one of two that got stuck in the heavy snow this week.
“Yes, it happened there, but it could have happened anywhere,” Gildone said.
It’s not uncommon for NAD ambulances to get stuck, but it is uncommon for them to have to call a wrecker, Gildone said.
“All of our ambulances have winches on them, and if we’re close to a tree or something, we can usually pull ourselves out,” he said. “In this particular case, there wasn’t anything we could hook onto. We needed to go forward and not backward, and our winches are on the back of our trucks.”
Heavy snows affect response times, Gildone said.
“That’s unavoidable,” he said. “This was an unusual snowstorm, we got a lot of snow in a short time. And it was heavy, hard to drive in stuff, and it was hard to plow.”
