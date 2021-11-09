ASHTABULA — Weeks into the school year, Ashtabula Area City School District remains hard hit by a bus driver shortage, but excessive absences Monday in the transportation department shut down busing altogether.
School officials began to get concerned around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after several bus drivers called off for a variety of ailments, such as the stomach flu, surgery and a medical emergency, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
“This morning around 5 a.m., a total of 10 drivers and one aide called off sick,” he said. “We had to ask parents to provide transportation for their children.”
School buses are expected to return today to pick up children, Potts said.
Potts noted that COVID-19 had nothing to do with the situation, but rather, the district has been hit hard by the national school bus driver shortage that gained widespread attention in August.
“It’s a struggle to fill positions,” he said. “We tried to have school [Monday]. We will see how it works.”
AACS parent, Lisa Richmond, said she was able to drive her children to school despite the bus situation.
Potts said he hates to use calamity days for a lack of bus drivers.
The district has about 30 bus routes, covering about 100 miles.
Shuttles to A-Tech and St. John School were available on Monday.
The district posted the alert on its Facebook page around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Anyone interested in driving a school bus, should apply online at AACS.net. Training is free.
