Twenty years have come and gone since airplanes were turned into weapons of destruction on Sept. 11, 2001.
The nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day and the 15,000 servicemen and women and contractors that died in the 20-year war since, were not forgotten on Saturday as politicians, athletic teams, band nights and musical programs were used to keep their memories alive.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost was the keynote speaker at a memorial for the victims of the terrorist attack 20 years ago and for first responders in the area who serve the community on a daily basis. He asked those in attendance to work towards unity to help heal the divisions in our country and remember those who were killed 20 years ago.
Yost also had people place their hands on their hearts to give a “salute” to the first responders who attended the event. Four area pastors prayed for the country and honored first responders during the memorial event.
Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht provided details regarding the 2,997 people who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks. He said more than 300 firefighters lost their lives that day trying to save the lives of others.
Specht said the “Shield a badge with a prayer” rally has been held for seven years to honor police because the don’t get the respect they deserve.
“This has evolved to include all first responders,” he said.
Down the street, a Bluegrass Festival at Covered Bridge Pavilion in Jefferson was taking place where the Jefferson High School band played the National Anthem and a moment of silence was held for the terrorist attack victims.
Bluegrass musicians Larry Covey and Harold Blevins put the event together and decided to have it on Sept. 11 to commemorate those who lost their lives, Blevins said.
Tim Campbell, president of the Pymatuning Youth Football League, decided to reach out to other coaches and leaders to see if there was interest in holding a memorial for the victims of Sept. 11, 2021, and honor veterans and first responders.
There was, and in a mere week, the program was put together, Campbell said. He addressed the crowd of youth football teams and parents urging them to remember the sacrifices of those in the military.
“They do what we can’t do. They do what we don’t want to do,” Campbell said. He invited all veterans to come out on to the football field where they were honored with a round of applause by those in the stands at Lakeside football stadium.
The annual Patriot Tribute Concert at Lake Shore Park was held on Saturday evening with “Remember Then” performing a variety of patriotic songs.
“It is just to commemorate every life lost and every person that has fought [since then],” said Peggy Davis, Ashtabula Township Park administrative assistant and activities coordinator.
Lake Shore Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard handed out American flags to people at the concert.
Those in attendance at Edgewood Band Night were reminded of those who lost their lives during the attacks and all the soldiers and contractors that have died since the attacks in war situations in Afghanistan and other places around the world.
“Remember the cost of our freedom and pray for servicemen and women and the loved ones who were lost [in the attacks],” said Edgewood High School band announcer Jim Kemmerle.
