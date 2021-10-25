ASHTABULA — The interests varied, but the unifying factor prevailed as many northeastern Ohioans gathered to share a day of fun at the Great Lakes Geek Fest on Saturday at Our Lady of Peace Community Center.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said Jeff Savo, of Akron, after taking a picture of friend Anthony Petrides, of Canton, inside a model of a Star Wars space ship.
Savo said he has some health problems, but geek events keep him going.
“This is what keeps me young,” he said.
Chas Klawuhn, of Erie, said the Razor Crest, from the Mandalorian, is just one of his many creations after his grandson asked him to build something eight years ago.
John Montanaro, one of the event organizers, said an event was held in 2019 then the pandemic shut down the 2020 experience.
“We do a lot of popular culture,” he said of the event which includes comics, literature, costumes and many other activities.
By mid-day, an estimated 500 had come through the doors, Montanaro said. He said the early totals beat the 2019 total attendance.
A variety of items were also for sale ranging from specialty cards for gaming to Star Wars costumes.
