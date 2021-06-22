CONNEAUT — A variety of groups are coming together to commemorate the landing of Moses Cleaveland and his surveying parties in what was then the Connecticut Western Reserve, 225 years ago.
A number of entities will gather in the Conneaut Harbor at 10:30 a.m. on July 3, to rededicate a monument commemorating Cleaveland’s landing, said Homer Taft, of the Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve.
The monument was previously located across the street in a location that was not easily accessible, Taft said.
On July 3, there will be a ceremony rededicating the monument to Cleaveland, Taft said. Afterward, the group will travel to Route 20, where there is a granite monument, which marks a close proximity to the state line, he said.
“There’s a plaque out there, explaining it,” Taft said.
The monument has been moved to near the entrance to the public dock, said Conneaut Harbormaster Denver Spieldenner. There will be three flags at the location, the U.S. flag, the Ohio flag and the P.O.W. flag, he said.
Connie Naylor, president of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the event will last about an hour and include music, an invocation, some historical information from the Early Settlers Association, and a benediction.
Naylor said she had previously worked with the Early Settlers Association five years ago, to commemorate the 220th anniversary of Cleaveland’s landing, and was pleased to work with the group again.
“It was really great that they reached out to us, and we’re just hoping some Conneaut individuals would like to come and meet them,” Naylor said.
A proclamation from the city is also expected to be presented at the event.
Cleaveland landed at Conneaut Creek in early July 1796, Taft said.
Some historical sources said Cleaveland arrived in Conneaut on July 4, but some historical survey groups said he arrived on July 3, and found the marker for the Ohio/Pennsylvania line on July 4, Taft said.
Cleaveland then went onto the Cuyahoga river, and teams of surveyors traveled south, then west, Taft said. The survey parties then traveled north to the lake, he said.
The Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve was formed in the late 1800s, to preserve the history of those who moved to the area after Cleaveland’s survey party.
