JEFFERSON — Ninth graders from around Ashtabula County got to preview a variety of careers available in the area on Wednesday.
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus and the Ohio State tUniversity extension office partnered to host the Find Your Future Career Retreat at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Denise Miller, Career Education Coordinator with A-Tech, said the intent was to have students explore potential careers.
“So they’re going to be exposed to things, hopefully, that they haven’t seen before,” she said.
Presenters told students about their jobs and what they produce, Miller said.
The event included presenters from numerous local manufacturers and technical fields, as well as entrepreneurs and business professionals.
Staci Zappitelli, a Career Education Coordinator with A-Tech, said the event was open to ninth graders in an effort show students that there are wonderful career opportunities here.
Another goal was to let them know that there are a variety of experienced entrepreneurs who can help them achieve their goals.
“There’s research that says 77 percent of teenagers say they want to be their own boss some day,” Zappitelli said. “They want to turn their hobbies into a career.”
Miller said groups of students worked with volunteers to create miniature business plans.
The event has been planned for about two years, Zappitelli said.
Participating students were led through the day by A-Tech student ambassadors, high school students from Geneva and Jefferson, and members of the Junior Fair Board.
“We can’t do this day without them,” Zappitelli said.
A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said one of the goals of Wednesday’s event was to help people understand there are fantastic careers available in Ashtabula County.
“It’s been fantastic to see the reaction of the students as they learn about all the things that happen right here in our back yard,” he said. “Whether that’s a product that is shipped all around the world, or the complex processes that happen at some of our chemical plants.
“I think students are really seeing that there’s a lot happening that maybe they didn’t know about prior to today.”
Ohio is No. 3 in the country for manufacturing, Wludyga said.
“It’s big in Ashtabula County, and we want our students to know that we can be leaders in manufacturing in Ashtabula County,” he said.
The event was sponsored by a number of companies and entities, including the Ashtabula County Agricultural Society, MFG, the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport, and INEOS Pigments.
