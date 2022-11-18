ASHTABULA — Even Rudolph’s shiny nose couldn’t save Ashtabula’s Christmas parade.
“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” was the theme of city’s annual Christmas parade, which was canceled an hour before kickoff Friday night due to heavy snowfall and gale warnings off Lake Erie.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Ashtabula County as near white-out conditions persisted, causing organizers to cancel.
The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association’s (ADDA) annual Christmas Trees in the Park decorating contest and lighting ceremony, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. in Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius Memorial Park, also was canceled due to wintry weather.
The NWS estimated 6 to 8 inches of new snow would fall before this morning.
