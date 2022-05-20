GENEVA — The new English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Aspire class will meet from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 27 at the Villas of Geneva Apartments.
The ESOL class will teach individuals how to register to vote, the importance of voting, and voting procedures.
Charlie Fyre, deputy director for the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, will be in attendance to provide information and lead the discussion.
The new class at the Villas of Geneva Apartments is taught by Marsha Lamb, ESOL Aspire instructor.
Since March, Lamb has coordinated weekly meals with contributions from the community for her students.
She has set up mock grocery stores, doctors’ offices, and restaurants to teach the students how to communicate in English to meet basic needs.
Each student in the ESOL Aspire classroom has individualized learning plans that focus on their direct needs.
Ashtabula Aspire, a program operated through the A-Tech, provides free High School Equivalency Exam (GED) preparation, English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL), and basic skills to be successful in post-secondary education, training, and employment classes throughout Ashtabula County.
Ashtabula Aspire also provides online learning and hybrid options that can be accessed 24 hours a day.
The Geneva ESOL class is held at the Villas of Geneva Apartments, 961 E. Main St., in the community room on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m., Fridays from 5-7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
If you or someone you know is interested in Aspire classes please contact the Ashtabula Aspire office at 440-576-5599.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.