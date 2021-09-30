SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A festival celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of Ashtabula Area City Schools is planned for next month.
An English as a Second Language (ESL), It Takes a Village Festival, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Lakeside Junior High School, 6620 Sanborn Road.
The event is free and will feature activities, vendors and food.
Some of the organizations scheduled to take part include: After-School Discovery, Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, Ashtabula County Juvenile Court Family Resource Center, Ashtabula Family YMCA, Sheriff’s Office, Dragon Empowerment Center, Homesafe, Kent State Ashtabula, Torchlight Youth Mentoring Program, Headstart, Youth Opportunities, Aspire, Army, Marines and the Air Force.
The LJH Athletic Boosters will be selling concessions.
“Most of the vendors will be giving away items for children and families,” said Cheryl Charlillo, ESL specialist at LJHS. “It is a great way to learn about the services and community organizations available in Ashtabula.”
