NORTH KINGSVILLE — Work is ongoing on a project to protect Route 531 from encroaching erosion near the North Kingsville/Ashtabula Township line.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the road is currently expected to re-open in May of next year.
He said a closure planned for Route 531 in the area of Monday Drive, east of Route 193 next week was has been delayed.
“We don’t have a date yet for when that work’s going to occur,” Marsch said. “They have been working on 531 at Whitman’s Creek, and they’re just going to use all of their forces now, at that location there. ... They were going to two crews going on at once, in two separate locations, but now they’ll just have both crews at that one location.”
There are also additional projects scheduled for the upcoming weeks.
Route 84 closed Monday between Dibble and Stevens road and will remain closed through late September for culvert repairs. The recommended detour for the closure is Route 193 to Route 20 to Route 11.
Pavement repairs also were scheduled to start on Route 193, between Allen-Comp and Kyle roads, in Dorset Township on Monday, causing various daily lane restrictions. The project is expected to last until Sept. 1.
