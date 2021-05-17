NORTH KINGSVILLE — Visitors may have enjoyed their last glimpse of Lake Erie from Al Cummings Sunset Park in North Kingsville.
The little municipal park, located on Route 531 near Route 193, apparently will be closed permanently to the public due to the high cost of correcting safety issues posed by lake bank erosion, said Mayor Mindy Bisbee.
The park was closed last year when officials discovered large chunks of land were tumbling down the steep slope to the water below.
Erosion has also plagued lakefront parks in Geneva and Saybrook townships. Voters in those parks’ taxing districts have supported levies to help make repairs.
The situation in North Kingsville is different, officials have said. The park sits atop a bluff that towers dozens of feet above the lake. The cost of just the initial repair could approach $10 million and wouldn’t include money needed to maintain the reinforcement improvements.
“[The initial work] would just be the beginning of it,” Bisbee said.
Street department workers will begin dismantling and relocating the park’s fixtures, including playground equipment installed nearly three years ago. The playground gear will be transferred to property the village purchased last year on Route 20, Bisbee said. The land had been home to North Kingsville Elementary School.
The fate of the park will sadden residents, who routinely contact Village Hall for updates on its status, Bisbee said.
“People call all the time,” Bisbee said. “We’re disappointed as well,” she said.
The village will cut back its maintenance of the property to help keep employees out of harm’s way, Bisbee said.
“I worry about the street department mowing,” she said.
A more unkept appearance may also help keep people off the property, Bisbee said.
“People are climbing over the fences,” Bisbee said. “It’s going on all the time. The gates aren’t deterring people.”
The park poses a real danger and is a big liability, North Kingsville’s insurance carrier has informed officials.
“The ground is so unstable,” she said. “You can see cracks. You don’t know when it’s going to give. [Reopening the park] is not a risk I or the council was ready to take.”
Village officials are “looking at options” regarding the park property, Bisbee said, declining to elaborate. Public hearings on the matter could be ahead, she said.
Sunset Park was created many years ago. More recently, it was named to honor the late Al Cummings, a long-time village street commissioner.
Bisbee said she hoped residents understood why local leaders had to take action.
“We’re trying to do what’s best for everyone,” she said.
