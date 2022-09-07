KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP – An Erie, Pennsylvania man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 90, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post.
Gary Firster, 51, was traveling southwest in the left lane on I-90 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, east of Route 193, according to OHP reports.
The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway, into the median, and overturned several times, ejecting Firster, according to OHP reports.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to OHP reports.
Firster was flown by medical helicopter from the scene to University Hospital Main Campus in Cleveland, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to OHP reports.
The Kingsville Fire Department and EMS assisted OHP on scene.
OHP troopers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
This is the fifth fatal motorcycle crash in Ashtabula County so far this year, compared to a total of four fatal crashes in 2021, and four in 2020, according to statistics provided by OHP.
