ASHTABULA — Students at Erie Intermediate are putting their minds to work with Lego Robotics.
Lego Robotics is a program that uses a Lego robot that can be coded and sequenced into moving how the students program it. This is a program that Abbey Averill, a 4-H program assistant, has been teaching for almost 10 years. Now she’s working with Ashtabula Area City Schools intermediate students, who are learning about coding and logical reasoning.
“I love this program because students are thinking, collaborating, and problem solving together how to operate their robots which are life skills well beyond the classroom,” Averill said.
Lego Robotics inspires a love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and allows students to use these skills in the real world.
“The beauty of the platforms is that students program sequences which control the robot,” said teacher Cathleen Novak. “Students learn quickly how to adjust these codes to have their robot moving in their environment.”
Several students in Novak’s class said they are having fun learning how to make the robots move.
“It’s awesome,” said Drake Hoplight, a student at Erie Intermediate. “It’s fun to make the robot move around.”
Basic coding skills provide them the skills to solve problems and how to move confidently forward, backwards and left to right, Novak said.
This type of self-directed learning and collaborative culture allows students to participate in challenging activities without the risk of failure. This transcends into creative thought and critical thinking and future risk taking in the classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.