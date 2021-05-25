Equine barn demolished, new pole barn coming to fairgrounds

JEFFERSON — Utilizing capital budget funds from the state, a new pole barn soon will be under construction at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The existing building was in too bad of shape to repair, so the Fair Board decided to use part of the $325,000 it received from the state to replace it with a pole barn for about $80,000.
“They have flexibility with the funds so they have been exploring how best to use the funds to benefit the fairgrounds for years to come,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
The money was part of a $2.1 billion capital appropriation budget for fiscal years 2021-2022. The Fair Board has two years to use the $325,000, Kozlowski said.
Ashtabula County Fair Board President Brian Edelman refused comment when contacted for this story.
Fair-goers also will see improvements at the Expo Center, and the Grange and Flora buildings at this year’s fair, slated for Aug. 10-15.
“I’m a big proponent of the fair and want to assist in any way possible to enhance this long-standing tradition in our county,” Kozlowski said.
Fair season in Ohio starts June 12 with the Paulding County Fair and ends with the Fairfield County Fair, which starts Oct. 10.
Ashtabula County will celebrate its 175th fair with a full fair and special events after last year’s fair was canceled because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Only junior fairs involving 4-H events were permitted under health precautions and the public was banned from attending.
So far, plans include two nights of demolition derby, harness racing, a rodeo, tractor pulls, horse shows and local bands performing nightly at the Barnard Pavilion.
Come June 2, the annual Fair Book will be out detailing all events and contests. The books will be mailed to folks who entered contests and shows at the 2019 fair, or picked up (for free) at various businesses in Jefferson.
“I’m excited to see our county fair return this summer,” said County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV. “It’s a very important part of our community from both a social and agricultural perspective.”
