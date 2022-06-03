The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to award a $225,000 grant to the state of Ohio to develop and implement a beach monitoring and notification program.
Since 2002, EPA’s partners have used nearly $206 million in BEACH Act grants to protect the public by monitoring beaches for bacteria, maintaining and operating public notification systems, identifying local pollution sources, and reporting the results to EPA.
Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and Tribal applicants to help monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches.
When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.
EPA’s most recent Beach Report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92 percent of the time in 2020.
Northeast Ohio’s local public health authority, the Ohio Department of Health, reports water conditions and urges residents and visitors to check water quality before making plans to go the beach.
To check on the latest closings and advisories at particular beaches, go online to: https://odh.ohio.gov
