ASHTABULA — Shoppers looking for a unique women’s clothing store have a new place to shop downtown.
Cassy Gildersleeve, owner of Envy-Us Boutique, 339 Center St., celebrated the store’s grand opening Dec. 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Friends, family and local officials attended the celebratory event.
“We have outfits to go out in or even for just lounging around the house; we have all different varieties,” she said. “My goal is to bring ‘boho chic’ styles to Ashtabula and spread confidence in a women.”
“Boho chic” is a popular style of fashion drawing on various bohemian and hippie influences.
“Ashtabula needs a store that can give women the confidence they deserve,” she said. “My store is a safe space for all women. By making it a women’s boutique, it makes my customers feel more comfortable with trying on clothes and talking about what’s on their mind.”
All items are currently under $60.
“My goal is to keep everything under $100,” she said. “I want Envy-Us Boutique to be known all over Ashtabula.”
In addition to Gildersleeve, the store employs three women.
Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and congratulated Gildersleeve on her new business.
This isn’t Gildersleeve’s first business venture. She also owns Minnie Miracles Daycare, which opened in 2015.
She opened Envy-Us Boutique out of necessity.
“Every time I needed an outfit I’d have to drive to Mentor or Erie,” she said. “Having a women’s store in town helps women grab a last-minute outfit fast.”
An Ashtabula Township resident, Gildersleese makes her home with her husband, Jerimie, daughter Haylo, and step-son, Xavier.
Envy-Us Boutique is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
