BY WARREN DILLAWAY
AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A love of rural Ohio helped draw Brad Indoe back to his native state.
Kent State Ashtabula was also a big part in Indoe’s transition from snack maker to wine maker.
The journey to wine maker was a long and winding trail but Indoe feels he has found his home.
“I was born and raised on a dairy farm in Lodi,” said Indoe, who graduated from Cloverleaf High School in 2001. He continued his education at Ohio State University taking agriculture classes, but decided to widen his education.
Indoe ended up with two bachelors degrees and a minor in agribusiness. He said the history and marketing majors provided him the opportunity to widen his horizons.
IndoeL graduated in 2006 and headed west. “Upon graduation I got offered a job to go to Los Angeles,” he said.
Marketing and sales were his focus as he worked in the consumer electronics industry for more than five years. He said he began to get burned out and took a lot of trips to California wine country.
“I fell in love with the wine industry. ... On the weekends I’d go up the coast,” Indoe said.
He said he didn’t know how to break into the tight California market.
In 2011 he decided it was time to come back home. “I started my own little business,” Indoe said of his gluten free snack business that involved individually wrapped health food bars.
Indoe said the snack business was great but he still felt the wine industry was his first love. Shortly after coming back to Ohio a relative took him on a tour of the northeastern Ohio wineries and Laurello Vineyards was their first stop.
Little did he know that eight years later he would be the wine maker at Laurello Vineyards.
In 2017, Indoe decided to make the big jump. “I didn’t want to go back to California ... I found out that Kent State Ashtabula offered a Viticulture and Enology degree,” he said.
Indoe said he had made some wine but felt he needed to get more serious about the science side of wine making. He said he loved the program because class size was usually 10 people or less.
“You have a lot of hands-on experience,” Indoe said. He said he was able to work at a number of area wineries while attending Kent State.
When he graduated from Kent State Ashtabula in 2019, Kim Laurello offered him a job at the winery.
“It was kind of an easy transition,” Indoe said.
Indoe had spent a lot of time at the winery so was familiar with the operation. He also worked at other area wineries and loves the collegial atmosphere amongst the competitors.
The program at Kent State was designed to fill the needs of area wineries as older pioneers retire. He said about 90 percent of the graduates stay in the area.
Laurello said she loves the fact that Indoe is always looking to find ways to improve business for all area wineries not just Laurello Vineyards. She said he Indoe is always asking the question “How can we make this a better place?.”
Indoe said he decided to stay in the area because of the growth of the industry and improvement of wine quality in northeastern Ohio. “I saw that I could have a better opportunity to grow,” he said of staying in the area.
Laurello said he likes the many areas Indoe improves the winery. “Brad took it upon himself to educate our staff,” she said of the three full-time and 16 part-time workers.
Seasonally variations mean Indoe has a wide variety of tasks throughout the year.
“This time of year we do a lot of bottling because we have to make room in our cellar [for new grapes],” Indoe said.
Bench trials are also a part of the summer scene. “I have a wine lab in the cellar,” he said.
The lab helps wine makers evaluate their product. He said the tests tell you about the stability of your wine.
Indoe said a lot of time must be spent on the sensory side of the wine development process includes the aroma, flavor and appearance of the wine.
Laurello said it is also important to taste wine outside the wine cellar. “We might go to our homes our out to dinner,” she said.
Laurello said the wine maker often tests area wine or out of the region imports from the Finger Lakes in upstate New York.
Indoe is also spending time making sure grapes are growing in the best way possible, which often meaning many grapes need to be cut away from the vine. He said different kinds of grapes are harvested in September, October and even early November with the Ice Wine season beginning as early as Thanksgiving.
“The harvest tie is the most hectic time of the year. We are working seven days a week,” he said.
The winter involves protecting the vines from the cold weather through a technique called “hilling up”. The rest of the winter is spent preparing the wine which can include blending of wines.
