It’s October, and in Ashtabula County that means colorful leaves, apple cider, pumpkins and scarecrows.
Don’t look now, but the Covered Bridge Festival and Halloween are just around the corner.
But, so is winter.
Over the next 78 days or so, average high temperatures will decrease from 74 degrees to 39 degrees, according to statistics from the National Weather Service in Cleveland (NWS).
In the meantime, the average low temperatures will fall from 55 degrees to 27 degrees. As temperatures continue to drop, we will start to expect wintry weather, along with plenty of snow.
So, when should we expect that first blanket of white stuff to arrive?
According to the NWS, the normal first frost happens on October 14, the average first freeze is October 28 and the first measurable snowfall occurs on November 10.
The mid-October prediction for the first frost and late October for first freeze tells us it’s time to move our plants inside.
For history buffs, the latest first freeze recorded in Cleveland was on Nov. 27, 1902.
Although many folks dream of a white Christmas, snowfall usually starts slow and doesn’t pick up until January and February.
On average, in Cleveland, less than half an inch of snow falls during October and 4.5 inches is normal for November.
According to the 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac, this winter season will have plenty of snow, rain and some record-breaking cold temperatures.
The almanac also predicts the first bite of winter should come earlier than last year.
So, get out and enjoy autumn temperatures and fall festivals now, because before we know it, Old Man Winter will return.
