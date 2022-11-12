ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Experience the magic and wonder of Christmas lights at Lake Shore Park this holiday season.
Ashtabula County Lights on the Lake returns for its 17th season, starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 25, and continuing from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 31 at Lake Shore Park.
The annual drive-through show features thousands of Christmas lights on display with holiday music, including a larger-than-life Christmas tree, a twinkling Land of Oz, a Nativity scene, elves, penguins, a covered bridge, colorful toy soldiers, lots of animated scenes and an even bigger synchronized music display.
For visitors who prefer to walk, a walk-through event is planned from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 for $1 admission. Nora the Reindeer will be available for photos for an additional $6 per photo. Walkers should use the Minnesota entrance and park their vehicles in the boat ramp parking lot. There will be food trucks and bathrooms available.
Drive-through admission is $5 per car or van; $1 per person for buses and $20 for mini-buses. Buy tickets in advance and to be entered into a drawing for $500.
On Sunday, Nov. 27, the first 90 cars will get in free, thanks to a donation from the Ashtabula Foundation in celebration of their 100th anniversary.
For folks planning to visit the show Dec. 24, 25 or 31, the hours will be a bit shorter — 6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Santa Claus will take gift requests on Friday Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
Rick Coblitz, longtime president of the Lights on the Lake Committee, said he’s excited to continue to offer Lights on the Lake and he’s grateful to the Ashtabula Foundation for all they do for the county.
“This year there are more than 70 lighted displays on Lake Shore Park’s 54 acres of rolling hills,” he said. “We look forward to the holiday season.”
For more information, call 440-993-1051.
