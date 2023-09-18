JEFFERSON — As magical as a storybook tale, the Village of Jefferson welcomed locals and visitors alike to a whimsical Fairy Garden Festival on Saturday at Giddings Park.
People of all ages gathered at the park for a day filled with fairy-inspired activities and delightful merriment.
The festival has quickly become a beloved annual event, drawing attendees and vendors from all over Ohio and beyond, with its ambiance and fairy-themed attractions.
“It’s fun to dress up whenever I’m at these events,” said Mike MacWolff of Hinkley, who made an elaborate fairy-moth costume.
Accompanied by his mother, Donna MacDonald, who donned a fairy costume, the twosome manned a booth filled with eclectic crafts, magical creatures and more.
“We are celebrating creativity and imagination,” said Diane Hubbard of Warren, who brought her granddaughter, Ivy, to the festival.
Although too shy for a photo, Ivy, 4, couldn’t wait for her grandmother to buy her a fairy costume.
The festivities officially kicked off at noon as families explored the fairy garden wonderlands, vibrant flowers, sparkling lights and intricate fairy houses nestled amongst the greenery.
A variety of enchanting activities catered to different interests and age groups, including a photo opportunity with Cinderella’s carriage and horse.
Rhonda Martin of Ashtabula took a photo of her daughter, Katie, 8, in the carriage.
“It’s a wonderful festival; I love the costumes,” she said.
Meanwhile, the crowds perused the artisan market, which featured handcrafted fairy-themed jewelry, concrete sculptures and artwork created by local artisans.
Visitors had the chance to bring a piece of the magic home with handmade mementos that served as lasting reminders of the day.
Live entertainment filled the air as musicians and performers serenaded the crowd.
The highlight of the festival was a grand costume contest and parade, where attendees showcased their imaginative outfits. Wings, wands and shimmering costumes adorned with intricate designs were on display. The parade of costumes culminated in a fairy dance.
Nora and Vivian Spronz of Jefferson Township expressed their delight at the opportunity to sell their handmade soy candles, bracelets and soaps.
Jane Fanwood of Jefferson brought her concrete art to sell at the festival.
“I do birdbaths and feeders, stepping stones and centerpieces and more,” she said.
Ladybug Ranch was on site with a mini petting zoo and a puppet show.
Hungry attendees found several food options.
Joe Daniels, of Jefferson, manned the grill for Passion Fruit Farms, selling hamburgers and hot dogs.
Rick Puzkrin, of 2140 Farm Market in Austinburg, brought loads of pumpkins, corn and other produce to sell at the festival.
Festival organizers were thrilled with the turnout and expressed gratitude at the support. The event may be over for this year, but the spirit of fairy magic will continue to inspire the community until next year’s festival.
“We were delighted to bring such a unique event to the Jefferson community,” said Kristie Prescott, organizer. “The family-friendly festival encourages attendees to immerse themselves in the festivities and they have done so.”
