ASHTABULA — Emergency safety training was held Friday at Lakeside High School.
Even though students had Friday off, more than 80 students, staff and administrators participated in the drill. The drill involved an active shooter, four victims but no fatalities. School Resource Officer Scott Slocum coordinated the efforts with local law enforcement and first responders.
The drill began as a typical instructional day with staff and students in classrooms.
“I was actually out of the classrooms, watching the police officers and EMS and first responders enter the building and I was impressed with their professionalism and tactics,” said Janie Carey, administrator and incident commander for the drill.
Student Joey Varckette said he felt pretty safe and he believes the drill helped everyone feel safer.
The importance of this drill is to be better prepared in an emergency, to know the various roles and responsibilities and learn how to respond efficiently in an emergency, Superintendent Mark Potts said.
“The district has an extensive safety plan,” he said. “It helps us be better prepared in an emergency. Being prepared benefits everyone in the district:”
The Ashtabula Area City Schools thanks everyone who participated in the event.
