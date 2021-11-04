ORWELL LEAF PICKUP
ORWELL — Village residents can receive leaf pick up. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable bags and placed on the side of the road at 7 a.m. on Mondays during the month of November.
LEGACY OF HONOR EVENT
NORTH CANTON — Legacy of Honor, a 501c3 organization whose mission is to serve those who served us, the U.S. active duty military, veterans, first responders and their families are excited to announce its first annual Legacy Gala is Nov. 27 at the MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Parkway. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Door prizes, silent auction, a dinner by Mr. Mike’s Catering and music provided by the Akron Swing Band are on the agenda.
The theme is a White Christmas Kind of Night. Step back into the days of Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.
Come dine and dance amid aircraft from WWII and up to the present day, memorabilia and more all available to see at MAPS.
Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased by contacting Suzanne at ssnyder@honorthelegacy.org. There will also be a purchase link on our website at www.honorthelegacy.org.
VETERANS DAY DINNER
ASHTABULA — The Elks Lakefront Lodge invites all Ashtabula County veterans and active military to its annual Veterans Day dinner.
The dinner will be from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Lodge, 3115 Lake Road West.
Veterans and military eat free, while friends and family pay $6 each.
Take-out dinners will be available.
For more information, contact the Elks Lodge at 440-964-3557.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.