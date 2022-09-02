SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is examining financial records from Elks Lodge No. 208 as detectives investigate a report of thousands of dollars in stolen money, said Sheriff William Niemi.
In July, an Elks officer told investigators $35,400 was missing from the gambling machine profits from the time period of October 2020 to December 2021, according to the sheriff’s report.
An audit of last year’s gambling machines revealed the discrepancy, according to a sheriff’s report.
The officer who talked to police has been in charge of the Elks’ gambling profits for only the past three months, according to reports.
Niemi said Thursday that his investigators are still reviewing financial records and gathering information.
In a July 26, 2022 letter addressed to all Elks members, Exalted Ruler Bill Rogers, said the club is in good financial shape and is not going to close.
“We have money missing from our gambling account that happened over a long period of time,” he said in the letter. “We have taken steps to correct this problem and it’s being investigated.”
Rogers could not be reached Thursday..
Ashtabula City Council presented the Ashtabula Elks Lodge with a resolution Aug. 15, honoring its 130th anniversary.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that this City Council and these Public Officials of the City of Ashtabula, Ohio, do hereby convey to the Ashtabula Elks Lodge #208, our sincere congratulations on your 130th anniversary serving Ashtabula County,” the resolution reads.
Council President John Roskovics said the anniversary was quite an accomplishment.
Council members Kym Foglio and Jodi Mills presented the resolution to Rogers and Past State President Pete Hewins
Lodge No. 208 consists of about 800 members and operates out of a large lakefront building at 3115 Lake Road West. The building houses a kitchen, restaurant, bar and club room.
